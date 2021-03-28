5 killed as truck rams into roadside eatery in Bihar

Patna, March 28, 2021

At least 5 persons were killed and 10 others injured after a speeding truck rammed into a roadside eatery in Bihar's Nalanda district on Sunday, police said.

"The incident tokk place at around 3 pm when a truck going towards Nalanda from Jahanabad district, rammed into an eatery, leaving 5 persons, including the owner of the shop, dead on the spot. Prima facie, it appears that the driver might have lost his control over the wheels," said Shri Krishna Murari Prasad, SDPO Hilsa Nalanda.

More than 20 people were present at the eatery when the mishap occurred. About five persons were seriously injured.

Police added that the toll may rise later.

The injured are being treated at a private clinic and the Sadar Hospital. Sources, however, said that three more lives were lost during treatment.

Following the mishap, locals resorted to violence, pelting stones at the police team who then tried to pacify the crowd. An Assistant Sub-inspector-rank officer was injured in the incident.

"We have impounded the truck and search is on for the errant driver. An FIR was registered under rash and negligence driving amounting to murder in Telhara police station. Further investigation is on," the officer added.

IANS