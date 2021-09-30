5 dead, 16 injured as Meghalaya bus plunges into swollen river

Shillong, September 30,2021

At least five people died and 16 others were injured when a Meghalaya state transport corporation passenger bus plunged into the Ringdi river in the wee hours of Thursday, police said.

A senior police official here said that the night bus fell into the Ringdi at Nongchram in East Garo Hills District when it was traveling from Tura to state capital Shillong.

"Five people have died on the spot. The injured 16 people were initially shifted to Rongjeng primary health center for medical assistance but some critically injured people were subsequently shifted to Williamnagar hospital. Rescue operations are on. The river was swollen due to the incessant rain with strong current," the official said.

According to the police, the passengers were asleep in the bus when the accident occurred.

Fire and Emergency Services personnel rushed to the accident site to help the victims. Local people told the police that the bus hit the bridge posts before plunging into the swollen River.

Expressing his condolences for the victims of the mishap, Meghalaya Chief Minister Conrad K. Sangma tweeted: "Pained by the unfortunate MTC bus accident at Nongchram Bridge that claimed precious lives. My deepest condolences to the families of the deceased and I wish speedy recovery to those injured."

IANS