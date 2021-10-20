46 dead, 11 reported missing in Uttarakhand flash floods, landslides

New Delhi, October 20, 2021

As many as 46 persons have reportedly died and 11 more are listed as missing in the flash floods and landslides caused by heavy rains in several parts of Uttarakhand.

Rescue and relief operations are still awaited in many remote areas and villages.

Nainital, a major tourist destination, remains the worst-affected area in the state where 28 persons have reportedly died and several others are still missing.

According to the Uttarakhand Chief Minister's Office, 28 people have reportedly died due to rain and landslides in Nainital district alone. Ramgarh's Talla area has been the worst-affected area in Nainital.

Nine persons are reportedly trapped under the debris of a house that collapsed. As many as six persons have reportedly died in Almora while another six persons have died in Pauri, Champawat and Pithoragarh. One person lost his life in Bageshwar. The state government has announced financial compensation of Rs four lakh to the next-of-kin of the deceased.

A child has been trapped under the rubble after a house collapsed in Bhimtal in Kumaon region. In Almora district, three people were reportedly buried after debris from a hill destroyed a house.

Twelve persons received serious injuries and nine houses were destroyed due to the incessant rain. Tourists are reported to be stranded at several places in Uttarakhand. Instructions have been given to the district authorities to evacuate the tourists safely. On Tuesday evening, Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami inspected the affected areas in Nainital district.

Road connectivity to Nainital has been cut-off due to the torrential rain.

The Uttarakhand Chief Minister has taken stock of the situation by conducting an aerial survey of the disaster-hit areas of Garhwal and Kumaon regions and received information from the Rudraprayag District Magistrate about the travel arrangements and facilities being provided to the people staying at different places.

Roads have been damaged due to heavy rain and landslides in Nainital, Haldwani, Kathgodam, Ranikhet, Pauri, Lansdowne, Chamoli. Bridges and railway tracks have also been damaged at several places and road transport has been disrupted. In Kathgodam, the railway track has been damaged.

Kosi river is flowing above the danger mark in Ramnagar. Many resorts in Mohan and Dhikuli areas have been completely inundated. After hours of relief and rescue efforts, the district administration rescued 150 tourists from a resort located in Mohan.

In view of the incessant rain and landslides, all schools and colleges in Uttarakhand have been closed and people have been advised not to travel. The road going towards Almora and Nainital has been blocked. Several major roads connecting Haldwani in the Terai region of Uttarakhand to the hills have been severely damaged.

