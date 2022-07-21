4 migrant labourers from UP killed in wall collapse in Bengaluru

Bengaluru, July 21, 2022

Four migrant labourers from Uttar Pradesh were killed after the compound wall of an under-construction apartments block collapsed on them on Thursday morning in the outskirts of Bengaluru.

According to police, the incident took place at Thirumalashettyhalli near Hoskote town. The deceased were inside the shed and asleep when the incident happened.

Police and localities rescued four other labourers trapped under the debris. All deceased hailed from Uttar Pradesh. They worked in an under-construction apartments block and stayed in a shed near its compound wall.

All eight labourers slept in the shed after completing the work on Wednesday evening. The compound wall collapsed on the shed early in the morning.

The deceased have been identified as Manoj Kumar Saday, Ram Kumar Saday, and Nitish Kumar Saday. The identity of the fourth person is yet to be established.

The injured labourers Sunil Mandal, Shambhu Mandal, Dileep and Durgesh have been shifted to a private hospital in Bengaluru.

Tirumalashettyhalli police have registered a case and taken up the investigation.

IANS