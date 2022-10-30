35 killed as hanging bridge in Gujarat's Morbi collapses

Morbi (Gujarat), October 30, 2022

At least 35 people, including children, were killed and more than 100 were missing as the hanging bridge on the Machhu dam in Gujarat's Morbi collapsed on Sunday evening, officials said.

Rescue and medical emergency personnel were rushed to the spot.

Morbi's former MLA Kantilal Amrutiya told the local media that he and his team had fished out at least 8 bodies and more than 80 persons are trapped in the Machhu river, after the bridge collapsed.