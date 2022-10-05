33 dead, 19 injured as bus crashes into gorge in Pauri district of Uttarakhand

Dehradun, October 5, 2022

At least 33 people died and 19 others suffered injuries when a bus carrying a wedding party veered off the road and crashed into a deep gorge in Pauri district of Uttarakhand last night.

The bus was carrying more than 50 people when the mishap occurred, officials said.

Local people as well as the police and district administration officials rushed to the spot and launched rescue operations.

Teams from the State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) and National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) also rushed to the spot.

The injured were rushed to nearby hospitals, the sources said.