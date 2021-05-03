3 incidents of cloudburst in Uttrakhand, no casualty reported

Dehradun, May 3, 2021

At least three incidents of cloudburst were reported in Uttrakhand on Monday. However, no loss life has been reported so far and the local administation is carrying out relief and rescue operations.

Cloudburst was reported in Kumarada village in Chiniyalisaur block, Uttarkashi and the Saini Tok area in Narkota village in Rudraprayag.

The Rudrayag police said that two places near Narkota have reported cloudburst, but no report of any loss of life has been received so far. The SDRF, DDRF and fire service have been pressed into service to manage the situation.

The police and officials of the administration have reached the spots to assess the situation. Damages to some houses and roads have been reported, sources said.

IANS