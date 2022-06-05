24 killed in Uttarakhand bus accident

Uttarkashi (Uttarakhand), June 5, 2022

At least 24 people were killed after a bus carrying pilgrims fell into a gorge near Damta on the Yamunotri National Highway in Uttarakhand's Uttarkashi district on Sunday, police said.

The bus had around 30 pilgrims from Madhya Pradesh and a driver.

The accident occurred between Damta and Bernigad, which is around 70 km from Yamunotri Dham at around 7.15 p.m. after the driver allegedly fell asleep at the wheel. It was said that this was his third trip without a rest.

So far the bodies of 24 pilgrims have been retrieved while six others who were injured are undergoing treatment at Damta Primary Health Centre.

IANS