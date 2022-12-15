22 injured in fire at wedding venue in UP

Hamirpur (Uttar Pradesh), December 15, 2022

Twenty-two people suffered burn injuries after a leak in an LPG cylinder triggered a fire at a wedding venue in Rath town of Hamirpur district in Uttar Pradesh late on Wednesday night.

Eight persons who were critically injured people have been admitted to the Orai Medical College in Jalaun district, said police.

According to reports, a gas stove lit by a cook triggered the blaze, which spread to a nearby wooden structure. However, locals and fire fighters controlled the flames.

IANS