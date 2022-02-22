14 wedding guests killed as bus falls into gorge in Uttarakhand

Champawat, February 22, 2022

At least 14 wedding guests died when the bus they were travelling in fell into a gorge in the Danda area of Uttarakhand's Champawat district on Tuesday.

After getting information about the accident, which occurred at around 3.20 a.m., police and rescue teams rushed to the spot and pulled out 14 bodies from the gorge.

Two seriously injured persons, including the bus driver, were rushed to the district hospital.

The guests were returning after attending the wedding of Kankai resident Laxman Singh's son Manoj Singh in Panchmukhi dharamshala in Tanakpur.

Most of the deceased hailed from Danda and Katauthi villages of Kankai and were relatives of Laxman Singh.

The cause of the accident is yet to be ascertained, officials added.

IANS