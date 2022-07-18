12 killed as Maharashtra Roadways bus falls into river in MP

Bhopal, July 18, 2022

At least 12 people died and several were reported injured after a Maharashtra Roadways bus fell into the Narmada river in Dhar district in Madhya Pradesh on Monday.

The bus was heading to Pune from Indore.

The Madhya Pradesh government said that 15 passengers have been rescued so far and rescue operations were underway at the incident site.

As per the reports, more than 50 passengers were in the bus when it fell into the river. Due to the heavy flow of water in the river, rescue operations were getting tough.

The incident occurred on the Agra-Mumbai highway, which connects Indore in Madhya Pradesh and Pune in Maharashtra.

State Home Minister Narottam Mishra said, "Heartbreaking information has been received about a passenger bus going from Indore to Pune falling into the Narmada River at Khalghat in Dhar district. So far 15 passengers aboard the bus have been safely rescued. The rescue operation is going on continuously at the incident site," Mishra told the press here in Bhopal.

IANS