12 dead in salt factory wall collapse in Morbi district of Gujarat

Morbi (Gujarat), May 18, 2022

At least 12 workers were killed and 15 others feared trapped in a wall collapse at a salt factory at Halvad in Morbi district in Saurashtra region of Gujarat today.

The Morbi district administration has claimed that 90 per cent of the rescue operation has been completed.

Gujarat Minister of State for Labour and Employment Brijesh Merja said that, around 12 noon, a wall collapsed in the Sagar Salt factory situated in the Halvad industrial estate of the Gujarat Industrial Development Corporation (GIDC).

He told journalists in Gandhinagar, the state capital, that the bodies of 12 workers had been found so far.

He added that 90 per cent of the rescue operation had been completed. He said the cause of the wall collapse could not be ascertained and was being investigated by the police.

He also said the state government would announce compensation for the nex-of-kin of the victims.

The Minister said that the factory processed and packaged salt.

Sources from the factory said the workers died after bags of salt stacked along the wall fell on them, and they got trapped.

Morbi District Collector J. B. Patel and District Superintendent of Police Rahul Tripathi along with their team rushed to the accident site and supervised the rescue operations.

The district administration deployed earthmovers to help remove salt bags, hard rock salt and wall debris.

Tripathi said that, once the rescue operation is concluded and the area is completely cleared, FSL team with local police will investigate the incident. If factory management is found guilty of any negligence, a case would be registered against them, he added.

IANS