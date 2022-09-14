12 dead, 24 injured in road accident in Poonch district of Jammu & Kashmir

Jammu, September 14, 2022

Twelve people were killed and 24 others suffered injuries in a road accident in Poonch district of Jammu and Kashmir today.

While nine persons died on the spot, three of the injured succumbed to their injuries in hospital.

Five others were airlifted to Jammu for advanced treatment, officials said here.

The accident occurred this morning when a mini-bus with registration number JK12 1419 went out of the driver's control near Brari Ballah Sawjian in Poonch district and dropped into a gorge.

Rescue teams of the Army, local police and civilians rushed to the spot.

President Droupadi Murmu said on Twitter, "The loss of lives in a tragic road accident in Sawjian, Poonch is deeply distressing. My thoughts and prayers are with the bereaved families. I wish speedy recovery of the injured".

J&K Lt. Governor Manoj Sinha has announced ex gratia compensation of Rs 5 lakhs each to the next-of-kin of those who lost their lives in this accident.

Sinha said on his official Twitter page, "Saddened by loss of lives due to road accident in Sawjian, Poonch. Condolences to bereaved families. May the injured recover soon. Rs 5 lakh will be given to next of kin of deceased. Directed police and civil authorities to provide best possible treatment to the injured".

IANS