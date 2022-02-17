11 women drown in well in Kushinagar district of Uttar Pradesh

Kushinagar (Uttar Pradesh), February 17, 2022

At least 11 women drowned in a well, late on Wednesday, during a "haldi" ceremony in Kushinagar district of Uttar Pradesh.

The incident occurred when women and girls were standing by the railing around the well and the iron mesh gave way.

The incident occurred in Nebua Naurangiya police circle.

The rescue operations were underway till past midnight with senior officers monitoring the situation on the ground.

Around 15 women were rescued by villagers and the police, while 11 others could not be saved in time.

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has expressed grief at the loss of lives in the mishap. He has directed authorities to step up rescue and relief operations and provide treatment to the wounded.

IANS