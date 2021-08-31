11 from Madhya Pradesh die in road accident in Rajasthan

Jaipur, August 31, 2021

As many as 11 people lost their lives while returning to Madhya Pradesh after offering prayers at Ramdevra temple in Rajasthan when their jeep reportedly collided with another vehicle in Shribalaji town of Nagaur district on Tuesday morning.

Eight people died on the spot while three others succumbed to their injuries on their way to Nokha hospital.

Six others who suffered injuries are being treated in the Bikaner hospital.

The deceased were from Ujjain and Dewas districts of Madhya Pradesh. Police officials are investigating the cause of the mishap.

Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot has expressed his condolences for the bereaved families.

"It is heart wrenching to know that 11 people passed away in an accident. My condolences to the bereaved families. May God give them strength to bear the loss," he said on Twitter.

