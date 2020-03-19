States advised to minimise travelling by public

New Delhi, March 19, 2020

Union Ministry of Road Transport & Highways has urged all the States and Union Territories to take necessary steps for containing novel coronavirus (COVID-19) by restricting travel by public transport.

In a letter to the Principal Secretaries and Secretaries in charge of Transport, and Transport Commissioners of all States/UTs, the Ministry has highlighted the importance of social distancing for controlling this disease.

The Ministry has requested the States to minimise travel by the people, unless unavoidable. Refund of fare may also be considered against advance bookings.

The States/UTs have been requested to make arrangements for sending SMSs to the passengers for making them aware of these steps.

NNN