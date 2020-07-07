SSB trooper shoots senior, self in J&K's Kulgam

Srinagar, July 7, 2020

A Sashastra Seema Bal (SSB) trooper has shot his senior and himself in Jammu and Kashmir's Kulgam district, officials said on Tuesday.

Police sources said a jawan of the SSB on late Monday evening shot his senior, an assistant sub-inspector, fatally in the Kulgam court complex after an altercation between the two, and later killed himself with his service rifle.

Police officers reached the spot immediately after the incident.

An FIR has been lodged in the incident, sources said.

IANS