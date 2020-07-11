SpiceJet to operate scheduled flights to UAE from July 12-26

New Delhi, July 11, 2020

Low-cost carrier SpiceJet will operate flights from four stations in India to Ras Al Khaimah in the United Arab Emirates (UAE) between July 12 and July 26 for eligible Identity and Citizenship (ICA)-GDRFA (General Directorate of Residency and Foreign Affairs)-approved UAE residents.

The airline will operate these flights from Delhi, Mumbai, Kozhikode and Kochi.

These flights will carry only those passengers who are destined for UAE -- UAE and Indian nationals with UAE resident permit, a press release from the airline said.

From the Ras Al-Khaimah airport, SpiceJet will also be providing coaches, free of cost, for passengers travelling to Dubai, Sharjah and Abu Dhabi.

Shilpa Bhatia, Chief Commercial Officer, SpiceJet, said, “We will be operating scheduled flights over the next 15 days to the UAE and we hope that all those who have been waiting for very long to get back will take advantage of this opportunity. SpiceJet has helped repatriate over 45,000 people in the last 45 days from UAE, Saudi Arabia, Oman & Qatar by operating Special Charter Flights and by participating actively in the Vande Bharat mission. We will operate more repatriation flights in the coming days and we are fortunate to acquire another opportunity to serve and fly back people to the UAE to their families or for work.”

Adhering to the Government directives, all passengers will be required to undertake a polymerase chain reaction (PCR) test conducted not more than 96 hours prior to the departure while also carrying the COVID-19 negative test result to be eligible to board the flight.

Passengers must also have the Al-Hosn UAE App downloaded on their respective mobile phones. It is also mandatory for passengers to submit the health declaration form and quarantine undertaking form before boarding the flight.

In addition to this, passengers are requested to check the UAE government authority website to know the travel and quarantine rules for passengers arriving in the Gulf country.

SpiceJet has operated close to 300 charter flights from UAE, Saudi Arabia, Oman, Qatar, Lebanon and Sri Lanka helping thousands of stranded Indian nationals fly back home. The airline is also operating 25 flights under the Vande Bharat Mission which will help bring back close to 4500 Indians stranded in the UAE, Saudi Arabia and Oman.

