SpiceJet launches 20 new flights on its domestic network

New Delhi, January 30, 2021

Low-cost carrier SpiceJet today announced 20 new flights on its domestic network, including 16 flights connecting Jaipur with different cities such as Dehradun, Amritsar, Udaipur and Delhi, among others.

Jaipur will also be connected with Goa via Surat, a press release from the airline said.

"These flights will not only enhance connectivity but also boost travel and tourism," it said.

After connecting Pakyong with Delhi, the airline will now also connect Pakyong with Kolkata under UDAN, the government's regional connectivity scheme. The airline will also add its second frequency between Delhi and Dehradun.

All the new flights are scheduled to commence operations in early February.

While the flights on the Jaipur-Dehradun route will operate four times a week, flights between Jaipur and Amritsar will operate thrice a week.

Flights connecting Jaipur with Udaipur, Goa and Delhi will operate daily along with flight between Delhi and Dehradun. Flights on the Kolkata-Pakyong sector will operate five times a week.

Shilpa Bhatia, Chief Commercial Officer, SpiceJet said, “The Pink City of India has always been known as one of the biggest tourist hotspots and trade hubs for its rich, cultural heritage and handicraft. There can’t be a better time to launch multiple flights to connect this picturesque and historical city with other major cities owing to the perfect weather conditions for travel and tourism. As Covid cases are slowly diminishing, travel destinations like Jaipur make a perfect weekend get-away for everyone with special introductory prices on one-way fares. Plus, we will keep adding new flights to various other Tier-2 cities offering great potential.”

With the new flights, passengers from cities such as Jaipur, Dehradun, Pakyong and Surat will be able to easily travel to a host of other cities on SpiceJet’s domestic as well as international network, it said.

The airline will deploy its Bombardier Q400 aircraft on these routes.

