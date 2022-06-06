SpiceJet flags off its first Haj 2022 flight from Srinagar

New Delhi, June 6, 2022

Low-cost carrier SpiceJet flagged off its first special Haj flight of this year from Srinagar to Saudi Arabia on Friday.

The SpiceJet Boeing 737-800 aircraft had 145 passengers on board, a press release from the airline said.

SpiceJet will operate 37 special Haj flights for pilgrims travelling to Mecca for the annual pilgrimage.

The special flights from Srinagar will depart for Medina between June 5 and 20. Return flights from Jeddah to Srinagar are scheduled from July 15 and 31.

"SpiceJet is proud to be the only Indian airline operating Haj flights this year," the release said.

SpiceJet has in the past operated special Haj flights from Gaya and Srinagar, ferrying around 19,000 pilgrims to and from the holy pilgrimage. The operation of special Haj flights has resumed after a two-year hiatus due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

