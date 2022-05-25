SpiceJet faces attempted ransomware attack, flight operations affected

New Delhi, May 24, 2022

Low-cost carrier SpiceJet today said some of its systems had faced an attempted ransomware attack last night that has impacted its flight operations.

"While our IT team has to a large extent contained and rectified the situation, this has had a cascading effect on our flights leading to delays," a spokesperson for the airline said in a press release.

The release said some fights to airports where there are restrictions on night operations had been cancelled.

"SpiceJet is in touch with experts and cyber crime authorities on the issue," the release added.

