SpiceJet adds Ranchi to its domestic network, launches 20 new domestic flights

New Delhi, December 1, 2020

Low-cost carrier SpiceJet today said it would launch 20 new flights on its domestic network in phases from December 5, including daily non-stop flights from Delhi and Mumbai to Ranchi, its latest domestic destination.

The airline will also connect Shirdi, a major pilgrimage centre in Maharashtra, with Delhi, Bengaluru and Hyderabad with new daily non-stop flights, a press release from the company said.

Shilpa Bhatia, Chief Commercial Officer, SpiceJet said, “We are delighted to add Ranchi, one of the prime industrial centres of eastern India, to our domestic network. Our new flights connecting Ranchi with key metros of Mumbai and Delhi will boost trade and we see a strong demand from both business and leisure travellers.

"Our new flight services from Shirdi to Delhi, Bengaluru and Hyderabad will prove to be beneficial to thousands of devotees who intend to visit the temple town after it was re-opened to pilgrims recently.”

The airline has also introduced a host of new flights connecting Ahmedabad. These flights will operate on Ahmedabad-Jammu-Ahmedabad, Ahmedabad-Guwahati-Ahmedabad and Ahmedabad-Kochi-Ahmedabad sectors.

While the flights between Ahmedabad and Kochi will operate daily, flights on Ahmedabad-Jammu-Ahmedabad sector will operate on all days except Sundays whereas flights on Ahmedabad-Guwahati-Ahmedabad will operate on Monday, Wednesday and Friday.

SpiceJet will also enhance its operations with additional frequencies on the Delhi-Goa-Delhi (2nd frequency) and Delhi-Kolkata-Delhi (3rd frequency) sectors. The airline will deploy a mix of its Boeing 737 and Bombardier Q400 aircraft on the newly introduced routes, the release added.

