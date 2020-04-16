Special mail arrangements made for far-flung areas of J&K and Ladakh

New Delhi, April 16, 2020

With an aim to fight COVID-19 and to achieve the objective of social distancing and prevent crowding, post offices have taken steps to ensure doorstep delivery of pension to elderly pensioners in far-flung areas of Jammu & Kashmir and Ladakh.

Post offices across the two Union Territories (UTs) are being opened with the primary objective of facilitating financial transactions -- easy withdrawals and deposits of funds so that people can have sufficient cash flow to fulfil their day-to-day requirements of basic needs.

In this regard, Aadhaar-enabled Payment System (AePS) has also been enabled at the post offices so that the people having a bank account with any bank can withdraw up to Rs 10,000 per month from any post office. The only condition is that the bank account must be linked with the Aadhaar of the beneficiary.

Special mail arrangement has been done to ensure smooth transmission of priority mail such as Speed Post, Registered Post etc. to the far-flung and border areas of J&K and Ladakh. Window delivery of priority mail has also been ensured at the post offices.

"The post office is aware of its social obligation and the need to provide relief and succour to the poor and weaker section of the society in this time of crisis. In close coordination with state/local administration efforts are being made to deliver dry ration and safety gears such as masks, sanitizers and soap to the public. Departmental mail motor vehicles have been placed at the disposal of district/ municipal authorities to provide logistics support in the distribution of food and other items, medicines etc. Sanitization of post office premises has also been undertaken in coordination with municipal authorities," an official press release said.

