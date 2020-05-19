SP leader, son shot dead in Sambhal district of UP

Sambhal (Uttar Pradesh), May 19, 2020

Samajwadi leader Chhotelal Diwakar and his son Sunil Diwakar were shot dead in broad daylight in Sambhal district of Uttar Pradesh on Tuesday. The murder was apparently a fallout of a dispute over the laying of a road under MGNREGA.

Chhotelal Diwakar had contested the 2017 assembly elections on a Samajwadi Party ticket.

According to his family members, Diwakar and his son had gone for a walk in the fields when the assailants came on a motorbike and, after a brief altercation, shot them dead. They fled on foot, leaving their motorbike behind.

A large number of SP workers reached the village soon after the news of the double murder spread.

Superintendent of Police Yamuna Prasad who reached the spot that falls under Behjoi police station, said that a manhunt had been launched for the assailants. He said that further investigations were underway and the bodies have been sent for post-mortem examination.

IANS