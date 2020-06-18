Southwest monsoon not likely to progress further till June 21

New Delhi, June 18, 2020

The southwest monsoon is not likely to progress further till June 21 due to the present meteorological scenario, the National Weather Forecasting Centre of the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said here today.

Conditions are likely to become favourable thereafter for further advance of southwest monsoon into some more parts of Uttar Pradesh and some parts of Western Himalayan Region during June 22 to 24, it said.

The monsoon is likely to reach Haryana, including Delhi-National Capital Region (Delhi NCR), around June 25, a press release from the IMD said.

According to it, under favourable meteorological conditions, there had been steady progress of the southwest monsoon during the past week June 11-16) and it had covered the entire northeast and east India, most parts of west and central India and some parts of Uttar Pradesh during this period.

The Northern Limit of Monsoon (NLM) passed through Lat. 23°N/Long.60°E, Kandla, Ahmedabad, Indore, Raisen, Khajuraho, Fatehpur, Bahraich and Lat. 28°N/Long. 81.5°E on June 16 and it has remained at the same position till today.

During the course of progress of southwest Monsoon, fairly widespread to widespread rainfall/thundershowers with isolated heavy falls likely over Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand, and Himachal Pradesh during June 22-24, the release added.

