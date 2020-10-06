SOP for film exhibition: Cinema halls allowed to open with 50% seating capacity

New Delhi, October 6, 2020

Minister for Information and Broadcasting Prakash Javadekar released the Standard Operating Procedures (SOP) for film exhibition here today under which cinema halls will be allowed to operate with 50% seating capacity.

The SOP on preventive measures for exhibition of films has been prepared in consultation with the Ministry of Health & Family Welfare.

Releasing the SOP, the Minister said that as per the decision of the Ministry of Home Affairs, cinema halls will reopen from October 15.

The highlights of the guiding principles include the general principles which have been given by the Ministry of Health & Family Welfare including thermal screening of all visitors/staff, adequate physical distancing, use of face covers/masks, frequent hand washing, provision of hand sanitizers etc. and respiratory etiquettes specifically with regard to the exhibition of films.

The Ministry has formulated the general SOPs taking into consideration international practices notified in the sector including physical distancing, entry and exit with designated queue markers, sanitization, the safety of staff, contact minimization following the outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The seating arrangements will be restricted to 50% of the seating capacity. Multiplex show timings will be staggered to prevent overlap of show timings. The temperature setting will be in the range of 24°- 30°c.

The guiding principles and SOP may be used by all States and other stakeholders and State Governments while resuming exhibition of films, Javadekar said.

"Exhibition of films is a major economic activity that has contributed immensely to the GDP of the country. Given the current COVID–19 pandemic, it is crucial that various stakeholders involved in activities of the exhibition of films take suitable measures to restrict the transmission of the disease, while at the same time resuming their operations and activities," he said.

The Ministry of Home Affairs through an order dated September 30 has, inter alia, issued guidelines for reopening of cinemas/ theatres/ multiplex with up to 50% of their seating capacity, in areas outside the Containment Zones only with effect from October 15.

