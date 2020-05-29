Sonu Sood airlifts 177 Odia girls from Kerala

Kochi, May 29, 2020

After sending numerous migrant workers to their hometowns across the nation, actor Sonu Sood has now airlifted over 170 girls stuck in Kerala amid the coronavirus lockdown.

Rajya Sabha MP Amar Patnaik on Friday tweeted about Sonu's initiative of airlifting the Odia girls.

"Sonu SoodJi, you are helping the Odia girls to return safely from Kerala is commendable. Kudos to your noble efforts. It's incredible to see how you are helping the needy reach their homes safely. More strength to you," Patnaik tweeted.

Reportedly, a special aircraft was arranged to help the girls who were stuck in Ernakulam.

The girls, who hail from Odisha, were working as stitching and embroidery labourers at a local textile factory here. On board also were 10 migrant labourers who were working in a plywood factory.

A source close to the actor has provided pictures to IANS, in which we can see the girls standing outside the Kochi airport. And after landing at Bhubaneswar airport, the girls happily posed for the camera, holding Sonu's pictures in their hands.

IANS