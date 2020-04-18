Sonia sets up Consultative Group to formulate views of Congress on matters of current concern

New Delhi, April 18, 2020

Congress President Sonia Gandhi today constituted a Consultative Group tat will be chaired by former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh and includes former party chief Rahul Gandhi to formulate the views of the organisation on various issues of current concern.

"The Consultative Group will meet virtually, normally every day, to deliberate on matters of current concern and formulate the views of the party on various issues," a press release from the All India Congress Committee (AICC) said.

Other members of the group include former Union Ministers P Chidambaram, Jairam Ramesh and Manish Tewari, party spokesperson Randeep Singh Surjewala, who will be its convener, and party general secretary K C Venugopal.

The group also includes Praveen Chakravarty, Gaurav Vallabh, Supriya Shrinate and Rohan Gupta.

