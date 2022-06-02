Sonia Gandhi tests positive for COVID-19

New Delhi, June 2, 2022

Congress President Sonia Gandhi on Thursday tested positive for Covid-19 infection, her party said.

Party spokesperson Randeep Singh Surjewala said Gandhi had been meeting leaders and activists over the last week and some of them had tested positive for COVID-19.

"Congress President had developed mild fever & Covid symptoms last evening. On testing, she has been found to be Covid positive. As per medical advice, Congress President has isolated herself," he said on Twitter.

"As a large number of Congressmen & women & wellwishers have expressed concern, we want to say that she is fine and recovering. We thank everyone for their good wishes," he said.

The report has come a day after the Enforcement Directorate (ED) had summoned her and her son Rahul Gandhi, a former president of the party, in the National Herald case. While Rahul Gandhi, who is abroad, has sought some time to appear before the agency, Sonia Gandhi was scheduled to appear before it on June 8.

"Congress President will appear before ED on 8th June, as informed by us earlier. We, at Indian National Congress, shall keep you posted about any future developments," Surjewala added.

