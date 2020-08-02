Sonia Gandhi
Sonia Gandhi |File photo
National

Sonia Gandhi discharged from hospital, condition stable

IANS

New Delhi, August 2, 2020

Congress President Sonia Gandhi was on Sunday discharged from the Sir Ganga Ram Hospital here, three days after she was admitted, according to a health bulletin.

Her condition was stable at the time of discharge, said Dr D. S. Rana, Chairman (Board of Management), Sir Ganga Ram Hospital.

The 73-year-old Congress leader was admitted to the hospital for routine tests and check-up on Thursday.

She was under the care of Dr Arup Kumar Basu, a chest and respiratory medicine specialist.

On Thursday, she had chaired a meeting of the party Rajya Sabha MPs which went on for more than three hours.

IANS

NetIndian
www.netindian.in