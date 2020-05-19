Sonia convenes opposition meet on Friday

New Delhi, May 19, 2020

Amid lockdown 4.0, Congress President Sonia Gandhi has convened an opposition meet on Friday through video conferencing with all major opposition leaders said to be invited.

The political slugfest between the opposition and the government is on the migrants' issue.

Congress spokesman Randeep Surjewala when asked said "the process is on and details will be shared with you soon."

While attacking the government, he said Parliament has been side-stepped by the government and parliamentary oversight seems virtually non-existent.

This will be the first meeting of opposition leaders in the lockdown in the wake of COVID-19 cases crossing 1 lakh across India.

The meeting is expected to be attended by the NCP, TMC, DMK, Samajwadi Party, CPM , CPI, Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD), Indian Union Muslim League (IUML), National Conference (NC), AIUDF, LJD and others.

A source said that the opposition wanted a joint resolution on cash transfers and issue of migrants and labour laws which have been suspended in BJP-ruled states.

The leaders will also discuss the financial package announced by the government.

The number of novel coronavirus patients in India passed the significant one-lakh mark on Tuesday with total number of cases rising to 1.01 lakh, with a rise of 4,970 cases in the past 24 hours, Union Health Ministry data revealed.

According to the ministry, there are 58,302 active cases, 39,173 people have been cured and 3,163 have died so far. In the past 24 hours, 134 people have succumbed to COVID-19.

