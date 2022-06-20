'Some decisions may seem bitter', says PM Modi amid Agnipath protest
Prime Minister Narendra Modi speaking at the inauguration and foundation stone-laying ceremony of various development projects, in Bengaluru on June 20, 2022.IANS
'Some decisions may seem bitter', says PM Modi amid Agnipath protest

Bengaluru, June 20, 2022

Amid protests over Agnipath, the new recruitment policy in defence forces, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday said that some of the initiatives of the government may seem to be bitter today, but they will bear fruits tomorrow.

Addressing a massive rally in Bengaluru after launching various development projects, he said, "A few of our initiatives might seem to be bitter in the present times. But, they will bear fruits in the coming days."

He said the private sector is as important as the government sector. Both have equal opportunities. "But, the mindset of people has not changed. They do not talk so well about private enterprises," he said.

