Soldier killed in Pakistan ceasefire violation on LoC in J&K

Jammu, August 1, 2020

An Indian soldier was killed in ceasefire violation by Pakistan troops on the line of control (LoC) in Jammu and Kashmir's Rajouri district on Saturday.

Defence Ministry spokesman Colonel Devender Anand said that Pakistan Army resorted to unprovoked ceasefire violation in the Rajouri Sector. "Own troops responded strongly to the enemy fire. In the incident, Sepoy Robin Kumar was critically injured and later succumbed to his injuries."

"Sepoy Robin Kumar was a brave, highly motivated, and sincere soldier. The nation will always remain indebted to him for his supreme sacrifice and devotion to duty.

He belonged to Hamirpur district of Himachal Pradesh.

Pakistan has been violating ceasefire on the LoC with impunity. There have been more than 2,700 ceasefire violations so far this year by Pakistan, in which 21 civilians have been killed and 94 others injured.

IANS