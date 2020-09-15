Social media abuzz over Kerala police pinning down Congress protester

Thiruvananthapuram, September 15, 2020

Social media has been abuzz over the picture of a police official squatting over a young Congress worker pinning him to the ground to allow Kerala Higher Education Minister K. T. Jaleel's convoy to pass through in Kochi.

It was Sunday evening, when the picture became public. Social media users immediately equated it with the unfortunate incident of George Floyd, a black American, who died in Minneapolis, US, when Derek Chauvin, a white policeman, knelt on the 46-year-old's neck for several minutes, leading to his death eventually.

State Congress vice-president and two-time former legislator P. C. Vishnunadh said it was shameful for the Kerala Police that such an incident had happened.

"Just see the cruelty that was shown to one of our young activists Antony, who turned into victim of police high-handedness, as literally a replay of what happened in the US was played out," said Vishnunadh.