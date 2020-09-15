Social media abuzz over Kerala police pinning down Congress protester

- Home
Thiruvananthapuram, September 15, 2020
Social media has been abuzz over the picture of a police official squatting over a young Congress worker pinning him to the ground to allow Kerala Higher Education Minister K. T. Jaleel's convoy to pass through in Kochi.
It was Sunday evening, when the picture became public. Social media users immediately equated it with the unfortunate incident of George Floyd, a black American, who died in Minneapolis, US, when Derek Chauvin, a white policeman, knelt on the 46-year-old's neck for several minutes, leading to his death eventually.
State Congress vice-president and two-time former legislator P. C. Vishnunadh said it was shameful for the Kerala Police that such an incident had happened.
"Just see the cruelty that was shown to one of our young activists Antony, who turned into victim of police high-handedness, as literally a replay of what happened in the US was played out," said Vishnunadh.
Antony and Youth Congress workers took to the streets on Sunday evening and protested against Jaleel, demanding his resignation after he was questioned by the Enforcement Directorate.
While some protesters were chased away by the police manning the roads, Antony fell down and when he was trying to get up, a police official saw to it that he was pinned to the ground till Jaleel's convoy passed.
After that, Antony's colleagues came rushing seeing the incident and he was rescued.
Young Congress legislator V. T. Balram also took to his Facebook page and posted the picture.
IANS