Sixth round of talks between farmers, govt on December 30

New Delhi, December 28, 2020

Two days after the farmers' unions said that they are ready to hold talks with the goverment over the three agricultural laws, the government, while accepting their proposal, has fixed December 30 to hold fresh talks.

In a letter signed by the Secretary, Ministry of Agriculture, the government said that the meeting between the farmer leaders and the council of ministers would take place at Vigyan Bhawan on December 30 at 2 pm.

This would be the sixth round of talks between the farmers and the goverment. The earlier rounds of talks remained inconclusive.

IANS