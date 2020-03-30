Six who had attended religious meet in Delhi die of coronavirus in Telangana

Hyderabad, March 30, 2020

Six people from Telangana who had attended a religious congregation in the Nizamuddin area of New Delhi from March 13-15 have died due to coronavirus in the state, the government said today.

"Six people from Telangana who attended a religious congregation at Markaz in Nizamuddin area of New Delhi from 13-15 March succumbed after they contracted #Coronavirus. Two died in Gandhi Hospital while one each died in Apollo Hospital, Global Hospital, Nizamabad and Gadwal," the Telangana Chief Minister's Office (CMO) said tonight on Twitter.

"Special teams under the District Collectors are identifying people who could be at risk of contracting #Coronavirus through contact and shifting them to the hospitals," the CMO said.

The CMO said the Health Department has requested all those who attended the congregation to voluntarily report to hospitals.

It also appealed to people to inform the government about the whereabouts of persons who attended the Markaz in New Delhi, adding that it will conduct tests for them and provide free treatment.

IANS adds

As per a statement issued by the state government on Monday, some of the attendees at the congregation have their origins in Telangana.

Earlier on Monday evening, the state medical departments media bulletin had stated that six people have tested positive for COVID-19 while one person died of the infection.

The state's first COVID-19 death had occurred on Saturday.

An IANS report from New Delhi said the religious congregation of 2000 people at a mosque in the Nizamuddin area had thrown up several coronavirus positive cases.

Apart from the deaths in Telangana, positive cases have been reported from Jammu & Kashmir, Tamil Nadu, Andhra Pradesh and the Andaman and Nicobar islands.

The suspected outbreak was discovered earlier today in Delhi as it emerged that several hid their travel history to foreign countries and a large congregation was held on March 13-15 at a markaz in Nizamuddin. The area was sealed today and hundreds of those present were whisked away to hospitals.

The Jawaharlal Nehru stadium which otherwise holds sporting events is being prepared for a possible large size quarantine centre in case there is a huge outbreak of the virus.

As many as 1,400 people continued to stay at the Tabligh-e-Jamaat's "Markaz" in Delhi's Nizamuddin West even after the event.

More than 2,000 delegates, including from Malaysia, Indonesia, Saudi Arabia and Kyrgyzstan, attended the congregation of Tablighi Jamaat - a Muslim religious organisation - from March 13 to 15.

So now, after the congregation dispersed, those who had gathered have gone in different directions and six have died in Telangana.

This constitutes a mammoth health risk for those who were present and others who may have come in contact or are even now coming into contact through transit.

