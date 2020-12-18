Six UP farmers asked to submit Rs 50 lakh bonds for inciting people

Sambhal (Uttar Pradesh), December 18, 2020

Six farmer leaders in Sambhal district have been issued notices, asking them to furnish personal bonds of Rs 50 lakh in view of the apprehension that their actions may lead to breach of peace.

The six farmers, who were served notices, include Bharatiya Kisan Union (asli) district president Rajpal Singh Yadav and farmer leaders Jaiveer Singh, Brahmachari Yadav, Satyendra, Rohdas and Veer Singh.

However, two days after the notices were served , Circle Officer Arun Kumar Singh, said that the amount was a "clerical error" and will be reduced.

"The SDM is currently on leave and once he comes back we will correct the error and make it a bond of Rs 50,000 since the earlier one was a clerical error," he said.

The notice issued by Sambhal SDM Deependra Yadav stated, "In the context of what is happening in Delhi and other farmer agitations, six persons are going from village to village and inciting the farmers with false information, which can lead to the breakdown of peace in the region.

"We are satisfied with the report of the local police station in this regard. It is hereby directed to furnish a reason as to why the farmers should not be providing a guarantee of worth Rs 50 lakh and a bail amount of the same money to maintain peace for one year."

Farmers have been organizing protests in the district over the three contentious farm legislations.

"We have got a report from the Hayatnagar police station that some persons are inciting farmers and there can be breach of peace, and they should be asked to fill personal bonds," the Sub-Divisional Magistrate Deependra Yadav had earlier told the reporters.

The notices have been issued under Section 111 (magistrate order against any person who is likely to commit breach of peace) of the Code of Criminal Procedure on the basis of a report submitted by police, the official said.

IANS