Six migrant workers killed in road accident near Hyderabad

Hyderabad, November 10, 2020

Six migrant workers from north India were killed and three others were injured on Tuesday morning after the car they were travelling in overturned after hitting an unknown vehicle on the Outer Ring Road (ORR) Expressway near Hyderabad.

The police said the road accident occurred at Pati village in Patancheru mandal of Sangareddy district.

The migrant workers were in a Xylo car travelling from Bengaluru to Nagpur.

The deceased were identified as Pramod Bhuher, Vinod Bhuher, Kamlesh Lohare, Hari Lohare and Pavan Kumar. The body of the sixth person is yet to be identified.

Three other migrants identified as Chandra Vamsi, Anand Kumar and Pramod Kumar were injured and have been shifted to a nearby hospital where their condition is reported stable.

The police suspect that the car in which the migrant workers were onboard overturned after colliding with another vehicle while trying to overtake it. The Xylo car rolled over twice and crashed on the road.

The driver of the Xylo car allegedly fled the spot while the police were trying to trace the other damaged vehicle.

IANS