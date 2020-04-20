Six Inter-Ministerial Teams set up to assess, augment State efforts to fight COVID-19

New Delhi, April 20, 2020

The Centre has constituted six Inter-Ministerial Central Teams (IMCTs), two each for West Bengal and Maharashtra and one each for Madhya Pradesh and Rajasthan, to make an on-the-spot assessment of the COVID-19 situation and issue necessary directions to State Authorities, the Union Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) said today.

The teams will thereafter submit their report to the Central Government. The situation is serious in Indore (MP), Mumbai and Pune (Maharashtra), Jaipur (Rajasthan) and Kolkata, Howrah, Medinipur East, 24 Parganas North, Darjeeling, Kalimpong and Jalpaiguri in West Bengal.

The IMCTs will focus on complaints about implementation of lockdown measures as per guidelines, supply of essential commodities, social distancing, preparedness of health infrastructure, safety of health professionals and conditions of the relief camps for labourers and the poor people.

After analysing the prevalence of lockdown violations in major hotspot districts, it has become clear to the Central Government that the situation was especially serious and the expertise of the Centre needed to be used.

The Committees have been constituted by the Central Government in exercise of the powers, conferred, inter alia, under Section 35(1), 35(2)(a), 35(2)(e) and 35(2)(i) of the Disaster Management Act 2005.

“It is reiterated that in the orders on lockdown measures, as well as in the Guidelines/ Consolidated Revised Guidelines, strict implementation of the lockdown and other measures has been stressed; and Governments of States! UTs have also been advised that while they can impose stricter measures than contemplated in these Guidelines, they shall not dilute these Guidelines issued under the Disaster Management Act, 2005,” the Ministry said in a release.

