Six farmers killed in road mishap in UP's Etawah

Etawah (Uttar Pradesh), May 20, 2020

Six farmers were killed in a road mishap in Friends Colony area of Etawah district in Uttar Pradesh on National Highway 2 early this morning.

All the farmers had gone to sell vegetables and were returning home.

Five persons died on the spot while one succumbed to injuries in the hospital. One person has been seriously injured in the mishap.

The farmers were travelling in a mini-truck when they were hit by another speeding truck.

SSP Etawah Akash Tomar reached the site on receiving information about the accident and shifted the injured to the mini-PGI in Sefai.

"The bodies are being sent for post-mortem examination and further investigations are on," the SSP said.

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has expressed grief over the incident and has announced a compensation of Rs 2 lakh each for the next-of-kin of the deceased and Rs 50,000 for the injured farmer.

IANS