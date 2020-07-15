Six family members killed in clash in MP

Mandla (Madhya Pradesh, July 15, 2020

Six members of a family were allegedly attacked and killed by two persons over an old rivalry in Mandla district on Wednesday.

One of the attackers was killed after being beaten up by the locals while the second one was apprehended by the police.

The deceased persons were family members of one Rajjan Soni, a local BJP leader. The incident took place in Maniya village under the limits of Bijadandi police station near the Jabalpur border.

Senior police officers, including the SSP, rushed to the spot and heavy police force was deployed in the area after the incident.

A property dispute is said to have caused the gruesome murders. Witnesses said the accused used sharp weapons to kill the family members, including two children.

Initial reports suggested that Soni's family had an enmity with the accused's family over some property. The accused, identified as Santosh and Harish, attacked Soni and his family members. The duo was later captured by angry locals who thrashed them, and Santosh was killed before the local police managed to rescue them.

The condition of Harish, the other attacker, is said to be critical. Three others sustained grievous injuries.

Those killed included Rajjan Soni aka Rajendra Soni, Vinod Soni, Om Soni, Priyesh Soni, Shreyansh Soni and Dinesh Soni.

IANS