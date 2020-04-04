Six COVID-19 deaths in Maharashtra, 145 new cases

Mumbai, April 4, 2020

Maharashtra has recorded six more coronavirus (COVID-19) deaths, including that of a 43-year-old woman, while the number of positive cases increased by 145 to touch 635, state health authorities said here on Saturday.

Of the six victims, four are from Mumbai and one each from Thane and Amravati. All had various other ailments; while one patient also had age-related risk factors, and all patients had tested positive for COVID-19.

On April 1, a 53-year-old man with asthma was admitted to the KEM Hospital and died two days later due to severe acute respiratory illness, while a 67-year-old man with diabetes admitted to the same hospital on April 2 passed away a day later due to respiratory failure.

A 70-year-old man admitted to KEM Hospital on Friday for fever and breathlessness died hours later while a 43-year old woman admitted to Nair Hospital on Thursday with ischemic heart disease, diabetes and lung diseases also succumbed to lung failure on Friday.

A 57-year old electrician from Mumbai with diabetes and hypertension died in KEM Hospital, while a 43-year-old mechanic passed away at a government hospital in Amravati.

Mumbai alone has notched a total of 22 deaths till date with 96 new suspected cases admitted today.

Another 52 who fully recovered have been discharged across the state, said an official.

Three more cases were found COVID-19 positive in Dharavi, Asia's largest slum in central Mumbai and 11 in Worli area.

So far, over 900,000 people have been surveyed and screened for coronavirus in Mumbai, while the high-risk contacts living in densely populated areas have been shifted to lodges or hostels, according to the BrihanMumbai Municipal Corporation.

Over 10,000 COVID-19 tests have been conducted -- the highest in the state -- in Mumbai by both government and private labs, said an official.

IANS