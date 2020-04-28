Six courses of India's SWAYAM in best 30 online courses of 2019 in the Class Central list

New Delhi, April 28, 2020

The Class Central has released the list of best 30 online courses of 2019 out of which six courses are from India's SWAYAM platform.

The Class Central is a free online course or MOOC aggregator from top universities like Stanford, MIT, Harvard, and so on.

The "Study Webs of Active Learning for Young Aspiring Minds" (SWAYAM) an integrated platform for online courses, using information and communication technology (ICT) which covers school (9th to 12th) to Post-Graduate Levels.

Till date, a total of 2867 courses have been offered through SWAYAM and 568 courses have been uploaded to offer for January 2020 Semester. About 57 lakhs (57,84,770) unique users/registrations have been made on SWAYAM platform and about 1.25 crore (125,04,722) enrolments in various courses of SWAYAM. It also offers online courses for students, teachers and teacher educators. It may be accessed on swayam.gov.in.

The six courses of SWAYAM which have been listed in the best 30 online courses of 2019 are: Academic Writing: H.N.B Garhwal University (A Central University) Srinagar Garhwal; Digital Marketing: Punjab University Chandigarh; ANIMATIONs: Banaras Hindu University; Mathematical Economics: Doon University, Dehradun; Python for Data Science: Indian Institute of Technology Madras; Early Childhood Care and Education (ECCE): Avianshilingam Institute for Home Science and Higher Education for Women, Coimbatore.

