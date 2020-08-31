Six civilians injured in grenade attack in Kashmir

Srinagar, August 31, 2020

Six civilians were injured on Monday in a grenade attack by militants in Jammu and Kashmir's Baramulla district.

Police said militants targeted a security force party in the Azadgunj area of Baramulla town with a grenade.

"The grenade missed the target and exploded on the ground, injuring six civilians.

"The injured have been shifted to hospital and the area surrounded for searches", police said.

IANS