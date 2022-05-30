Shruti Sharma tops Civil Services Examination, 2021

New Delhi, May 30, 2022

Shruti Sharma has topped the Civil Services Examination 2021 held by the Union Public Service Commission (UPSC), the final results of which were declared here today.

The results are based on the written part of the examination held in January 2022 and the interviews for Personality Test held in April-May 2022.

Ankita Agarwal and Gamini Singla took the second and third spots in the merit list.

Aishwarya Verma, Utkarsh Dwivedi, Yaksh Chaudhary, Samyak S Jain, Ishita Rathi, Preetam Kumar and Harkeerat Singh Randhawa are the others in the top ten.

In all, the UPSC has recommended 685 candidates for appointment to the Indian Administrative Service (IAS); the Indian Foreign Service; the Indian Police Service (IPS); and Central Services, Group A and Group B.

The 685 candidates include 244 candidates from the general category, 73 from Economically Weaker Sections (EWS), 203 from Other Backward Castes (OBCs), 105 from Scheduled Castes (SC) and 60 from Scheduled Tribes. They also include 20 persons with benchmark disabilities (PwBD).

An official press release said that, in accordance with the rules of the examination, the Commission will maintain a consolidated Reserve List of 126 candidates, including 63 from the general category, 20 EWS, 36 OBC, and seven SC.

"Appointment to the various Services will be made according to the number of vacancies available with due consideration to the provisions contained in the Rules for the Examination," the release said.

It said the Government had reported a total of 749 vacancies in the various services, including 180 IAS, 37 IFS, 200 IPS, 242 Central Services Group A, and 90 Central Services Group B.

The release said the candidature of 80 recommended candidates with the following roll numbers is provisional:

The result of one candidate has been withheld, the release added.

