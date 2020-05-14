“Shramik Special” trains carried more than one million to their home states in last 15 days

New Delhi, May 14, 2020

Having operated 800 “Shramik Special” trains in the last 15 days across the country, the Indian Railways enabled the return to their home states of more than one million people who were stranded in different parts of the country because of the lockdown imposed to contain the spread of the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic.

The Railways started operating the trains following an order from the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) regarding the movement of migrant workers, pilgrims, tourists, students and other persons stranded at different places by special trains.

The trains are being run only after concurrence is given both by the State which is sending the passengers and the State which is receiving them.

These 800 trains were terminated in various states like Andhra Pradesh, Bihar, Chhattisgarh, Himachal Pradesh, Jammu & Kashmir, Jharkhand, Karnataka, Madhya Pradesh, Maharashtra, Manipur, Mizoram, Odisha, Rajasthan, Tamil Nadu, Telangana, Tripura, Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand and West Bengal.

Proper screening of passengers is ensured before boarding the train. During the journey, passengers are given free meals and water.

