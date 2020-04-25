Shops inside colonies to be allowed to run in Delhi

New Delhi, April 25, 2020

The Delhi government, in compliance with the order of the Ministry of Home Affairs, has allowed small shops and kiosks to open in colonies and small localities. But shops operating from malls or shopping complexes will continue to remain shut.

The Delhi government is expected to complete all bureaucratic formalities involving such shops by Sunday morning.

"Shops allowed to be opened will have to strictly follow social distancing and other directives issued by the Home Ministry. Also, no commercial activity will be allowed in any containment zone or hotspot so declared by the Delhi government," a senior Delhi government official said.

The Home Ministry has made it clear in its order as to which category of shops can be opened and which ones would have to remain shut.

According to the order, in rural areas, except in shopping malls, all shops will remain open.

In urban areas, standalone shops and the ones near housing colonies are allowed to operate. Main markets, shops operating from malls and market complexes will remain shut.

The number of hotspots in Delhi went up to 95 on Saturday. The same day Gully Number 9 and 3 of Shalimar village in north-west Delhi were sealed. The same action was taken in an area in north-east Delhi's Yadav Villa.

IANS