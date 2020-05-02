Shops in Punjab in green, orange zones to open daily

Chandigarh, May 2, 2020

Shops in Punjab will open in the green and orange zones, across districts, from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. beginning Sunday, Chief Minister Amarinder Singh said on Saturday.

There would be no relaxations in red and containment zones.

The decision to change the timings from the current 7 a.m. to 11 a.m. has been taken in response to requests from people in various districts to open the shops after 9 a.m, said the Chief Minister.

Continuing with his policy of relief with strictness, Amarinder Singh, however, made it clear that anyone found venturing out of their homes for essentials, without wearing a mask would be strictly dealt with.

He said he had issued strict directives to the police department to challan anyone seen outside without a mask.

The relaxations come with strict protocols, which the people need to follow, said the Chief Minister, adding the relief had been provided to make life easier for the people.

IANS