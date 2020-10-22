Shahnawaz Hussain tests positive for COVID-19

Patna, October 22, 2020

Former Union Minister and senior BJP leader Syed Shahnawaz Hussain tested positive for the novel coronavirus disease (COVID-19) on Wednesday.

Hussain is a star campaigner for the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) for the Bihar Assembly elections.

"I came in contact with Corona positive patients. Their reports have come positive. Hence, I have also decided to undergo test. It has come positive," Hussain said on Twitter.

He further said that people who came in contact with him should undergo COVID-19 tests as per guidelines of the Health Ministry.

"As a precautionary measure, I have been admitted in AIIMS trauma centre and feeling well. Nothing to worry about," he further said.

Hussain was in the election campaign in Muslim dominant Farbisganj in Arariya district on Wednesday.

IANS