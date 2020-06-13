Shah to chair two meetings on Delhi COVID-19 situation on Sunday

New Delhi, June 13, 2020

As the COVID-19 curve has shown no signs of flattening, Union Home Minister Amit Shah will chair two meetings here on Sunday, where Union Health Minister Harsh Vardhan will also be present, to review the coronavirus situation in Delhi where the total number of cases has touched the 37,000-mark.

In the first meeting scheduled at 11 am on Sunday, Shah and Harsh Vardhan will meet Delhi Lieutenant Governor Anil Baijal and Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal along with members of the State Disaster Management Authority (SDMA) to take stock of the novel coronavirus situation, which so far has claimed 1,214 lives in Delhi.

All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) Director Randeep Guleria, the Commissioners of the three Municipal Corporations and senior officers from the Union Home and Health Ministries will also be present in the meeting to be helmed by the Home Minister at his North Block office.

Shah along with the Health Minister will also hold another meeting with Mayors of three MCDs around 5 pm on Sunday to review the preparations with regard to the deadly disease.

The Home Ministry Office announced these meetings through tweets amid a worrying spike in coronavirus infections in the city where 2,137 new cases were reported in a 24-hour period on Friday evening.

These meetings come in the wake of the Supreme Court's criticism of the "horrendous, horrific and pathetic" situation in the city and said coronavirus patients were being treated "worse than animals".

The court had also asked the government to explain the fall in testing, which had "gone down from 7,000 to 5,000 a day when Chennai and Mumbai have increased...."

On June 10, Shah and Kejriwal had discussed the COVID-19 spike in Delhi, a day after the Chief Minister tested negative for the virus.

IANS